Boy, 10, turns over gun at school, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a 10-year-old boy turned over a gun to staff members at his school on Friday morning.

It happened at the Thomas Morton School in the 2500 block of 63rd Street shortly after 10 a.m.

The child said he found it in his 7-year-old sister's backpack while in the lunch room, police say.

The gun was unloaded, according to investigators. No injuries were reported.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsguns
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News