  • LIVE VIDEO Gov. Wolf, Meek Mill news conference on Pa. justice reform

Boy, 3, critical following North Philadelphia hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy critical following north philly hit-and-run: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 2, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia that left a three-year-old boy seriously injured.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of North Reese Street.

The boy was struck by a burgundy, early 2000s Chrysler or Dodge minivan.

Police say the driver initially stopped and got out of the minivan to see what had happened, then jumped back in the vehicle and sped away.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical but stable condition.

Police are now working to track down the minivan and its driver, whom they describe as a light-complected black man in his early 20s weighing about 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Philadelphia Police by dialing 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshit and runpedestrian struckchild injuredNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Person of interest in Churchville murders died of drug overdose
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
Wife: 'Mob justice, not real justice' convicted Bill Cosby
2 men arrested at Starbucks speak with GMA after settlement reached
AccuWeather: Record Heat Today. More Comfortable This Weekend
1 dead, 4 wounded in violent night in Philadelphia
Murder investigation in Aston Township
Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video
Show More
Hard Rock hires 3,000th worker for Atlantic City casino
Why the Sixers are in better shape than you think after Game 1
Trump now says he reimbursed lawyer for Stormy Daniels payment
Man killed while running to Trenton gas station ID'd
Fiery explosion at barricade scene injures up to 8 officers
More News