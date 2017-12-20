EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2804956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run crash in Feltonville. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 20, 2017.

An 8-year-old boy is dead following a hit-and-run accident in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.Police said a man driving a Honda Odyssey struck a car that was trying to make a turn at Whitaker and Jericho streets around 2 p.m. Wednesday.The impact of the crash demolished the car which was occupied by a father and son.Witness Jeanette Agosto said, "I went over to the car and I was trying to talk to the little boy. I told him to hold on. He just started making noises like he couldn't breathe. We called 911 again and they came pretty fast."The 28-year-old father was rushed to Temple University Hospital with chest pains. The little boy was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Witnesses told police the driver of the Honda got out of his car to check the damage, then got back in the vehicle and drove away, only to hit another car that was parked at the scene. Police said after hitting the second car, the driver drove away westbound on Whitaker Avenue.Police said witnesses were able to provide a description of the car and a license plate number. Police said they stopped the car involved in the incident at Frotenac and Van Kirk streets, made a positive ID and took the driver into custody. According to police, the driver told them he was suffering from a diabetic event.Witnesses were left shaken by what they saw."It broke my heart because I have two children. I know how hard it is at the end of the year," said Jean Paul Jeudin. "It's about Christmas for some, even though I don't celebrate Christmas, but I know how hard it is for this family."Agosto added, "Very sad, sad, five days and its Christmas. It's very sad no matter what, even if it's Christmas. The little boy was really mangled."Police have not released the names of the victims.Authorities said charges are pending against the driver as they investigate his story about a diabetic event. He was also being tested to see if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.The crash remains under investigation.