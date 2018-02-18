Boy Scout trapped in cave in Lancaster County

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy Scout trapped in cave in Martic Township. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

More than twenty rescue units are trying to free a boy scout trapped in a cave in Lancaster County.

The teenager has been stuck since around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cave is off the 500 block of Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township.

Action News was told he is conscious and alert.

The rescue effort continues 200 feet inside the cave, but it could be a lengthy operation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrescueteen
Top Stories
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase
Slushy roads made driving difficult in Bucks County
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa.
Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Show More
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide
Pedestrian struck and killed in city's Feltonville section
Former V.P. Joe Biden keeping options open for presidential run
Man recovering after being shot in Grays Ferry
More News
Top Video
Heavy slushy wet snow fell across the Delaware Valley
Medical marijuana dispensaries opened Saturday in Pa.
THON weekend continues at Penn State
Phillies are counting on Carlos Santana to be a driving force
More Video