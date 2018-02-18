Boy Scout trapped in cave in Lancaster County

More than twenty rescue units are trying to free a boy scout trapped in a cave in Lancaster County.
The teenager has been stuck since around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The cave is off the 500 block of Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township.
Action News was told he is conscious and alert.
The rescue effort continues 200 feet inside the cave, but it could be a lengthy operation.
pennsylvania newsrescueteen
