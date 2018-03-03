Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY

Bristol Township police shot and killed a man Friday, who was wanted for a stabbing in New York.Officers responded this afternoon to the report of a vehicle with New York license plate idled for a long time on the side of Edgeley Road, just south of Runway Road.They say a driver in his 20's confronted police with a weapon.Police fired multiple shots at him.There were no officers hurt.The Bucks County District Attorney is now investigating if the deadly force was justified.------