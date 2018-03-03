Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY

Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on March 2, 2018. (WPVI)

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Bristol Township police shot and killed a man Friday, who was wanted for a stabbing in New York.

Officers responded this afternoon to the report of a vehicle with New York license plate idled for a long time on the side of Edgeley Road, just south of Runway Road.

They say a driver in his 20's confronted police with a weapon.

Police fired multiple shots at him.

There were no officers hurt.

The Bucks County District Attorney is now investigating if the deadly force was justified.

