Bristol police kill man wanted for stabbing in NY

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Bristol Township police shot and killed a man Friday, who was wanted for a stabbing in New York.
Officers responded this afternoon to the report of a vehicle with New York license plate idled for a long time on the side of Edgeley Road, just south of Runway Road.
They say a driver in his 20's confronted police with a weapon.
Police fired multiple shots at him.
There were no officers hurt.
The Bucks County District Attorney is now investigating if the deadly force was justified.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps