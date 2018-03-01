Water department workers and police responded to a water main break that sent a geyser of water shooting high into the air Thursday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.The break was reported at 9:45 a.m. at 13th and Washington streets.City of Wilmington spokesperson John Rago told Action News a contractor working in the area hit a 12-inch water main.Residential and business customers on the east side of Washington Street were impacted.Officials estimated the repair would take two to three hours.The break prompted police to shut down Washington Street between 11th and 14th streets.Water service was restored around 6 p.m.------