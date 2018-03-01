  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Broken water main creates urban geyser in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam on the scene of a 12-inch water main break in Wilmington, Del. on March 1, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Water department workers and police responded to a water main break that sent a geyser of water shooting high into the air Thursday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

The break was reported at 9:45 a.m. at 13th and Washington streets.

City of Wilmington spokesperson John Rago told Action News a contractor working in the area hit a 12-inch water main.

Residential and business customers on the east side of Washington Street were impacted.

Officials estimated the repair would take two to three hours.

The break prompted police to shut down Washington Street between 11th and 14th streets.



Water service was restored around 6 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newswater main breakWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Jersey Shore prepares for nor'easter
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
Allentown mayor found guilty in corruption trial
Officials: U.S. Marshal killed by friendly fire in Harrisburg
Philly officer accused of slamming handcuffed man charged
Police: 10-year-old boy behind Gloucester Co. school threats
Lawsuit filed against school after teen sexually molested
Show More
PennDOT, PECO prepare for nor'easter
Delaware City preps for flooding as storm approaches
Ardmore man arrested on child pornography charges
Kenney seeks property tax hike to help schools
Dozens charged in Bucks Co. pawn shop theft ring
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Action News Update
AccuWeather: Massive Nor'easter To Rake Mid Atlantic/Northeast
Court overturns conviction in fatal Del. school attack
More Video