Burglar found taking a bath with plate of Cheetos in Louisiana home

Burglar found taking a bath with plate of Cheetos in Louisiana home. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

MONROE, La. (WPVI) --
A burglar has been caught orange-handed, taking a bath with Cheetos in the comfort of someone else's home.

Evelyn Washington was allegedly discovered naked in a tub with a plate of the half-eaten chips.

Monroe, Louisiana resident, Freda Gray, says she returned from a long day's work to find the unwelcome guest.

Gray believes Washington smashed through a side window and then promptly raided the pantry.

Gray says she allowed Washington to borrow some clothes before notifying police.

She is charged with burglary and property damage.

------
