Burglar found taking a bath with plate of Cheetos in Louisiana home

A burglar has been caught orange-handed, taking a bath with Cheetos in the comfort of someone else's home.Evelyn Washington was allegedly discovered naked in a tub with a plate of the half-eaten chips.Monroe, Louisiana resident, Freda Gray, says she returned from a long day's work to find the unwelcome guest.Gray believes Washington smashed through a side window and then promptly raided the pantry.Gray says she allowed Washington to borrow some clothes before notifying police.She is charged with burglary and property damage.