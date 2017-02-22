Bloomin' Brands, the parent company of Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba's Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse, announced that the company will shut 43 of its 1,500 locations.The company has a mix of 1,500 owned and franchised restaurants in 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and 20 countries.Locally, the company has closed three restaurants:-Carrabba's in Egg Harbor, New Jersey-Carrabba's in Marlton (Evesham), New Jersey-Outback Steakhouse in Lawrenceville, New JerseyThe last day of business for all three was February 15.Bloomin' Brands says that these stores were underperforming."Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision. It was based purely on business circumstances and has no reflection on employees or their service," the company said in a statement to Action News.Bloomin Brands says they have provided severance for all employees and are working to place as many as possible in their other restaurants.