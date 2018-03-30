BUSINESS

Blue Moon brewer to release a marijuana-infused 'beer'

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue Moon's brewery is releasing a non-alcoholic beverage that will be infused with a special marijuana formula. (Shutterstock/KABC)

ARVADA, Colo. (WPVI) --
The inventor of Blue Moon is launching a marijuana-infused "beer."

KABC-TV reports, Keith Villa, Blue Moon's brewer, is releasing three marijuana-infused drinks that promise intoxication without the alcoholic headache that comes afterward.

The drinks, set to debut this fall, will only be available in Colorado for now, but there are plans to make them available in states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Marijuana use remains illegal at the federal level.

The drinks will not contain alcohol but will be infused with special marijuana formulas designed to mimic the effects of booze.

It will be released through Villa's new brewing company called CERIA, which he co-founded with his wife Jodi Villa.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessbeermarijuanadrinkingu.s. & worldColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
Video: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food
US gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy protection
Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in US
More Business
Top Stories
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Verdict reached in trial of Pulse nightclub shooter's widow
Car hit by RiverLine train in Burlington, NJ
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Multi-alarm fire heavily damages North Philly church
Show More
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Accountant called on to play goalie for Blackhawks
Interim mayor takes over in Allentown
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
More Video