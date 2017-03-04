BUSINESS

Brawny Woman replaces Brawny Man for Women's History Month

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Brawny paper towel company replaced the Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman (WTVD)

Paper towel company Brawny has replaced its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women's History Month.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, started by Brawny's parent company Georgia-Pacific.

The initiative, now in its second year, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart store across the country.
Related Topics:
businesswomenadvertising
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
hhgregg closing 13 local stores
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce
Companies head to court over casino's "Trump" signs
43 Outback, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grills close, 3 locally
More Business
Top Stories
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Officials: Delaware River Bridge on track to reopen in April
Philadelphia woman charged in possible road rage stabbing
Man struck and killed in Pottstown ID'd; 1 driver still at large
2 hurt in stabbing at Atlantic City casino
3 displaced after SW Philadelphia apartment fire
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold!
Show More
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
Fire damages home in Tioga-Nicetown
Video captures massive North Jersey fire; child killed
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
More News
Top Video
3 displaced after SW Philadelphia apartment fire
2 rescued after car flips in North Philadelphia
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Video captures massive North Jersey fire; child killed
More Video