Former Revel casino in Atlantic City is sold

The former Revel Casino and Hotel is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By WAYNE PARRY
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
Colorado developer Bruce Deifik has purchased Atlantic City's former Revel casino hotel, and plans to reopen it this summer.

Deifik tells The Associated Press he paid $200 million to Florida developer Glenn Straub for Revel, which has been shuttered since September 2014.

It will be called the Ocean Resort Casino, and should open around the same time that the former Trump Taj Mahal casino resort will reopen under the Hard Rock brand.

Revel was Atlantic City's most spectacular casino flop. It cost $2.4 billion to build, and closed after just over two years, It never came close to turning a profit.

Straub bought it for $82 million from bankruptcy court, but fought with state officials over whether he needed a casino license.
