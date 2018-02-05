EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3039174" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Where to stay during the parade: Nydia Han reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 5, 2018

Hotels along Broad Street and the Parkway are getting ready to host the victory parade party of a lifetime, and phones have been ringing non-stop with anxious revelers looking for a place to stay."We thought the parade would be on Tuesday," said Corey Smith of Woodbury, N.J. "That's the way it's been every other year after the Super Bowl, but this isn't every other year."The Smith family had booked a room for Tuesday and when they tried to change their hotel reservations to Wednesday and Thursday nights they were out of luck.Representatives from the Doubletree Hotel said they have tried to accommodate everyone they could."We've been absolutely flexible with the parade schedule, to try to get everybody in," said Jeff Pratt of Doubletree Hotel.But you had to call last night. The Doubletree was only 70 percent occupied then, but today - like every other hotel along the parade route- it is fully booked Wednesday through Friday."We're not letting it get us down," said Dana Smith. "We're still having going to have a good time."Many hotels including the Doubletree and Embassy Suites will restrict the use of lobbies and other spaces to guests-only on Thursday, but some private event spaces are available. That isn't the case at The Logan."We have three private suites that we put online today and they were gone within an hour," said JoAnn Wrenn of The Logan.It's not all bad news, however. While you might be out of luck scoring a room directly along the parade route, there are still some rooms and hotels available elsewhere in Center City, most starting around $179 a night.There are also a few restaurants and bars with fantastic views of the parade route that will be available to the public.------