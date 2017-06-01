Kellogg's closing Horsham, Pa. facility

HORSHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --The Kellogg's plant in Horsham, Montgomery County will be closing, costing nearly 300 people their jobs.
It's part of a cost-cutting plan that's impacting workers across the country.
In all, some 1,000 employees are being laid off.
Kellogg's is closing direct distribution centers and transitioning to warehouses instead as it faces falling sales.
The layoffs will take place in the beginning of August.
