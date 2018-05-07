ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for jeans from tiny Welsh company Hiut Denim

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has set off a fashion frenzy over Hiut Denim jeans.

By
CARDIGAN, Wales --
The world is waiting to see her wedding dress at the upcoming royal wedding. But this week, the fashion world is buzzing about Meghan Markle's choice of blue jeans, and a small denim company is seeing a huge boost.

A tiny Welsh denim company has been swamped by orders from around the globe after the soon-to-be princess was captured wearing their jeans at a public event.

Hiut Denim makes just 150 pairs of jeans a week, all produced by hand, and only employs about 20 people.

After Markle was spotted in the denim, orders poured in and now there's a three-month waiting list for the jeans.

The Markle Sparkle is said to be transforming the town of Cardigan, too. It was once home to a mass-production jean factory that closed 10 years ago. With the new surge in demand, the company is hoping to hire on about 400 new employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfashionjobsMeghan Markleroyal familyRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Everything to know about the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry choose carriage for wedding day
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Prince William to serve as Prince Harry's best man
More Royal Wedding
BUSINESS
Philly area transit agency being sued for denying ad space
Troubleshooters: Bogus online reviews
The Tie Bar debuts in Rittenhouse, with menswear and more
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
More Business
Top Stories
Water pressure restored at Philadelphia Int'l Airport after main break
Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery
Stormy Daniels holds two performances in Philly
Sixers hold off elimination by beating Celtics in Game 4
Experts warn of privacy concerns around digital assistants
Police renew effort to find missing Drexel Hill woman
11 more Penn State frat members head to trial over pledge death
AccuWeather: Pleasant Spring Weather
Show More
Police identify woman found dead in New Castle Co. home
Motorcyclist killed in Newark, Del. crash
Dump truck flips on its side in Bucks County crash
Emaciated dog found in Delaware County park passes away
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
More News