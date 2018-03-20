U.S. & WORLD

Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked

Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked.

CHICAGO --
Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The company said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Orbitz said data that was likely exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender. The company said evidence suggests an attacker may have accessed information stored on this consumer and business partner platform between Oct. 1, 2017, and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. It's now owned by Expedia Inc. of Belleview, Washington.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.

