Sears closing 150 stores, 3 local Kmarts included
Sears said Thursday it would close 109 Kmart stores and 41 of its namesake Sears outlets. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

It's yet another sign of how tough it is for former retail giants to compete in a world now dominated by online shopping.

Sears said Thursday it would close 109 Kmart stores and 41 of its namesake Sears outlets.

Three Kmarts in New Jersey are the only local stores impacted.

The company lists the locations in Clementon, Pleasantville, and Rio Grande.

Here are the Kmart store addresses:

1468 Clementon, Road Clementon, NJ
800 Black Horse, Pike Pleasantville, NJ
Rte 9 & Rte 47, Rio Grande, NJ

The announcement came the same day Sears disclosed plans to sell its iconic Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker.

The company did not say how many workers would be affected by the store closures, but a spokesperson said most of them are part-time workers and "we are committed to treating these associates with respect and compassion during this process."

Sears closed 78 stores in 2016 and more than 200 in 2015.

The news also follows disappointing holiday results from other retail stores: Macy's - which is also closing stores and laying off workers - and Kohl's.

ONLINE: Full list of Sears/Kmart closures
