Toys "R" Us reportedly preparing for liquidation

After scrambling to keep its bankruptcy reorganization plan alive, Toys R Us is preparing for liquidation, according to a report by Bloomberg.
The toy retailing giant appears to be running out of time, and money -- pushing closer to having to close the doors of the entire chain.
Its leaders have failed to find a buyer or reach a new debt financing deal with its lenders.
The company in recent weeks has told workers it doesn't have enough money to pay severance.
Sources expect the company to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation next week.
Toys R Us declined to comment.
Stores in our area that are on the closures list:
Delaware
Dover - 1061 N. Dupont Highway
New Jersey
Burlington - Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road
Cherry Hill - 2135 Route 38
Pennsylvania
Horsham - 100 Welsh Road
Exton - 104 Bartlett Ave.
