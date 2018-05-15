CBP officers resuscitate unresponsive woman at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A 55-year-old woman is alive today after two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers resuscitated her at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

Officers Luis Castineiras and Mohammed Sajib responded after hearing pleas for help at the bottom of an escalator in the arrivals side of terminal A-East at around 5:15 p.m.

They found an unresponsive woman who was not breathing and who had started turning blue.

While Officer Sajib ran to grab the closest Automatic External Defibrillator (AED), Castineiras initiated CPR until the woman breathed on her own.

A woman passing nearby identified herself as a nurse and rendered assistance.

Philadelphia emergency medical technicians transported the woman to a local hospital for observation.

CBP learned Sunday that the woman was treated and released. They are not releasing her name.

"I am proud of Officers Castineiras and Sajib. It comes as no surprise to me that they immediately rendered decisive life-saving measures when they encountered a woman in serious medical distress," said Joseph Martella, CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. "We consistently retrain on basic life-saving skills throughout our careers, and though most of us may never have the need to exercise those skills, it is reassuring to know that when the bell rings, CBP officers can answer the call."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News