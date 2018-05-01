Cell phone tower catches fire near Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A cell phone tower has caught fire near the Schuylkill Expressway.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Montgomery Drive between I-76 on-ramp and Martin Luther King Drive.

Sky 6 cameras could see flames and smoke coming from the tower.

Pennsylvania State Police received calls from passing motorists.

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to the scene. They were able to bring the fire under control.

State police remain on the scene in case of any falling debris.

The Schuylkill Expressway on-ramp remains open at this time.

