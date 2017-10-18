Pictured: Suspect Claymont, Delaware carjacking on October 18, 2017.

A quick-thinking child narrowly escaped a carjacking on Wednesday morning in Claymont, Delaware.According to police, the child's 29-year-old mother had parked the vehicle outside the Wawa store on Philadelphia Pike.She ran into the store but left her keys and the child inside.That's when the suspect, who was reportedly hanging out in the parking lot, jumped in the vehicle.Fortunately, the child inside got out before the suspect drove off."After being in the Wawa for a short amount of time, the 6-year-old son came in and advised her that someone had just taken their car," said Master Cpl. Mike Austin of Delaware State Police.The carjacker remains on the loose. A surveillance photo of the suspect has been released by police.The vehicle she took is described as a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with Delaware plate 245559.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.