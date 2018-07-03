Clerk injured during knifepoint robbery at Montgomery County store

LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A convenience store clerk was injured during an overnight robbery in Montgomery County.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Turkey Hill store at 3051 E. High Street in Lower Pottsgrove Township.

According to police, the knife-wielding suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register. There was a struggle, and the clerk suffered a cut to the hand.

The clerk eventually opened the register, and the suspect took the cash and fled the store.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Pottsgrove Township Police at 610-326-1508.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsrobberyLower Pottsgrove Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News