Coffee could help prevent colon cancer, researchers say

TEXAS --Your love for drinking coffee could be a helpful tool in the fight against colon cancer.
That's according to scientists from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.
They found drinking coffee is associated with a lower risk of developing colon cancer, along with recurring tumors and death from the illness.
Because there are so many different compounds in coffee, researchers are not sure just how it brings about this effect.
