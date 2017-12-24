  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families

'Community Claus' spreads holiday cheer. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 24, 2017. (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Several families in Southwest Philadelphia celebrated Christmas a bit early thanks to a man known as "The Community Claus."

Paul "Earthquake" Moore has been collecting gifts from individuals and companies over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, he handed them out to five families in need during a special party.

Moore says the goal of this annual event is to spread some holiday cheer and let these families know the community truly cares.
