Cradles to Crayons helping kids stay warm during cold winter months

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --This winter has been brutal with temperatures on a roller coaster ride and when it gets frigid, it becomes a life-changer for some kids who don't have coats.
Right now, Cradles to Crayons in Conshohocken, Montgomery County is busy making sure all kids have the luxury of warmth.
They are helping local kids stay safe and bundled up with their Gear Up For the Winter event.
Hundreds of volunteers are sorting through much- needed donations and pairing kids with everything they need to get through the season.
Everything from coats to boots, hats, gloves and long pants - the need is critical and they tell Action News the face of that need might surprise you.
"Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep poverty in the nation. That means a family of 4 is only living on about $12,000 dollars a year," said Michal Smith, Executive Director. "We also had two sisters last year who were only going to school only intermittently, only occasionally. Nobody could work out why because they were good at school. Turned out they were sharing a winter coat. One went one day, one went the next day."
And recently, members of the Philadelphia Eagles were also on hand to help volunteer to get coats into the hands of kids.
They are always accepting new and gently used items at their facility in Conshohocken, as well as monetary donations.
They say this has been one of the toughest winters yet.
