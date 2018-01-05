A group of men spent the day shoveling sidewalks and driveways for those who can't in Southwest Philadelphia.They belong to the organization Able-Bodied Christian Men.We caught up with them in Southwest Philadelphia, where they were bundled up, trying to clear away from a 70 year old woman's home."This is a charitable organization that's been serving our seniors and disabled for the past eight years, every winter we come out here," said Jackie Wleh.ABC Men provides the shoveling free of charge.They buy all their own salt and supplies and say any donations they receive allow them to help more people in need.----------