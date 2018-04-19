BARBARA BUSH

Funeral home prepares for service for former First Lady Barbara Bush

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The flags have been lowered to half-staff at the funeral home where friends and family will gather to privately visit the body of Barbara Bush.

The private visitation will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews put out barricades Tuesday night ahead of the service.

EMBED More News Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush.



First Lady Melania Trump plans to attend Mrs. Bush's funeral on Saturday, a spokesperson tells ABC News.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said, "Mrs. Trump intends to pay her respects to Barbara Bush and the entire family at the funeral on Saturday."

The White House has not yet said if President Trump will attend the funeral.



Here are the plans over the next few days.

Friday:

The public will be able to say goodbye to Mrs. Bush whose body will be lying in repose. That viewing will be held at St. Martin's Church between noon and midnight.

You cannot park directly at the church. You must go to Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive to park, and then go through security.

Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from the Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday:


A private funeral service will be held at St. Martin's.

The service will be for 1,500 guests. Mrs. Bush has repeatedly said she wanted a very simple service.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

After the service, there will be a funeral procession from Houston to College Station that will proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

Mrs. Bush will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Robin, who died from Leukemia at 3-years-old.

The burial ceremony will be private.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pearls of wisdom: Memorable quotes from Barbara Bush
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Students get a taste of the arts in Center City
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Mayor Jim Kenney joined kids to learn about fruits & vegetables
National Volunteer Week in Center City
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London
Villanova's DiVincenzo entering NBA Draft process without agent
Michael Cohen drops libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Show More
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
More News