Plans for the area's latest concert venue unveiled

We are getting a look at the vision for the area's newest concert venue.Developers released these renderings showing what The Met Philadelphia will look like.They're working to transform the old opera house on North Broad Street, which is slated to open in December.Live Nation is leading the project, which they say will provide the ultimate entertainment experience, focusing on food and VIP treatment for guests.The restoration project is costing $56,000,000.The building was first built by Oscar Hammerstein in 1908.