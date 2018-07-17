COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Plans for the area's latest concert venue unveiled

EMBED </>More Videos

Transforming the old opera house on North Broad Street, " Met Philadelphia" is slated to open in December. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are getting a look at the vision for the area's newest concert venue.

Developers released these renderings showing what The Met Philadelphia will look like.

They're working to transform the old opera house on North Broad Street, which is slated to open in December.

Live Nation is leading the project, which they say will provide the ultimate entertainment experience, focusing on food and VIP treatment for guests.

The restoration project is costing $56,000,000.

The building was first built by Oscar Hammerstein in 1908.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proudphiladelphia newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Philadelphia Freedom transformed Saint Joe's Hagan Arena
Special children had a great day at the shore, thanks to lifeguards
Philly pools operate on 'free swim' schedule due to heat
Sunny Hill Farm community garden opens
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Stormy to comfy!
Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Bethlehem
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
Del. prison makes changes to keep staff safe after uprising
Boy dies, 4 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Show More
21-year-old man shot 9 times while riding bike in North Phila.
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
9 casinos apply for online gambling licenses in Pa.
Fire damages multi-million dollar Princeton home, firefighters hurt
More News