Students build houses for butterflies.

An south Jersey environmental project that will help support the monarch butterfly. (WPVI)

EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. (WPVI) --
Many South Jersey schools will now, hopefully, be home to butterflies, and it's thanks to an unlikely source.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority is installing butterfly houses and planting trees on school campuses.

It's an environmental project that will help support the monarch butterfly.

Students at the Sucklerville campus of Camden County Tech built the houses.

Transportation workers started installing them today at Slaybaugh Elementary in Egg Harbor Township
