COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Students paint tribute to fallen Philly firefighter

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A group of local students are paying tribute to a fallen firefighter in Philadelphia.

Students from Commonwealth Charter Academy are working on a mural to honor Seagant Daniel Sweeney who was killed back in 2012.

They spent the day Saturday painting tiles in Center City.

Once it's all assembled the mural will depict Sweeney's life growing up in the city's Fox Chase neighborhood and his career with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The mural will stretch around the Fox Chase Recreation Center on the 7900 block of Ridgeway Street.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsfirefightersphiladelphia newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympic athletes spend the day with medical students.
Million dollar state-of-the-art medical facility in Philadelphia.
Gateway Regional High School celebrates International Women's Day
"Beautifying our City together one block at a time."
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Camden babysitter charged with kidnapping infant
Police: Woman struck, killed by SUV fleeing scene of crash
AccuWeather: Tracking potential snowfall Monday
Trump: Don't believe Pennsylvania Democrat's not a puppet
3 women killed in veterans home standoff helped former service members with PTSD
Vandals damage 8 vehicles in West Philadelphia overnight
Adult, child injured in Port Richmond fire
Daylin Leach offers to return some campaign donations
Show More
Days later crews continue to clean up after nor'easter
Parking lot attendant shot during attempted robbery
Trump's military parade: Period uniforms and aircraft, but no tanks
Driver loses control of vehicle before overturning in Delaware County
Crews continue to restore power after two powerful nor'easters
More News
Top Video
Firefighters battle multi-alarm building blaze in Allentown
1 dead in head-on vehicle crash in Delaware
California gunman in veteran center killings was ex-patient
Action News Update
More Video