Wildwood, New Jersey to allow parking on part of the beach

FILE In this Thursday, May 27, 2010 file photograph, the famous Wildwoods sign is seen on the boardwalk in Wlidwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Folks hoping to spend a day on the sand at one Jersey shore town won't have to walk too far to do it.

Wildwood is moving forward with plans to open a beach parking lot next to the convention center on Baker Avenue.

In the next few weeks, officials will set up a ticket booth on the beach.

Beach parking will run on the weekends starting on Memorial Day and will be open seven days a week starting the third week of June.

Passes will be $10 for a day and $20 for special events.

