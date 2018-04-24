BILL COSBY

Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist's mark

Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. --
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial will soon be in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments and deliberations are set for Tuesday. The defense rested Monday after Cosby said he wouldn't testify.

The comedian is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand's allegations that he drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby's lawyers devoted part of their case to travel records they say prove he couldn't have been there when she says the alleged assault happened.

They argue that any encounter there with Constand would have happened earlier, outside the statute of limitations.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

------
