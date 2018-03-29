BILL COSBY

Cosby's legal team pressuring judge to quit, delay retrial

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Bill Cosby's lawyers are expected to make a last-ditch effort to postpone the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Montgomery County.

Cosby's lawyers are expected to pressure Judge Steven O'Neill to step aside after they lost a bid to overturn his ruling allowing up to five additional accusers to testify.
They first demanded O'Neill recuse himself last week, arguing in court papers that he could be seen as biased because his wife is a social worker who has described herself as an "advocate for assault victims."

O'Neill presided over Cosby's first trial, which ended in a hung jury last year. The retrial could be delayed indefinitely if he bows out.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.
