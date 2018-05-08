Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video

Police and school officials are reviewing video of a large brawl at Council Rock North High School.Newtown Township police officials tell Action News a melee involved members of the freshman class.JT Zlock, a CR North junior, is the young man seen at the end of the video breaking things up. JT says one of his friends was in the middle of it all, and he just didn't want to see anyone get hurt."So like my natural instincts to be a protector were there, and I just went over and protected one of my friends who was part of the wrestling team and everything, and I didn't want him to get hurt or anything like that," he said.But as you can see from the cell phone video, which has since gone viral on social media, this fight escalated into an all-out brawl before cooler heads prevailed.JT says he believes it started with accusations that one of these teenagers stole something from another.The video is now being reviewed by Newtown Township Police and, of course, the Council Rock School District which sent Action News a statement reading, in part, "...We find such behavior reprehensible. Council Rock School District does not condone violence of any kind on any of its school campuses, and the fighting that is seen in this video shared on social media is cause for discipline..."JT says he just hopes this whole thing ends up being an unfortunate, but isolated, incident.Both the school district and the police are still investigating, so there is still no word on what disciplinary actions will be taken.Still, police officials do say at least one of those kids will likely face juvenile charges of Disorderly Conduct or maybe even Harassment.Fortunately, no one involved in the fight was seriously injured.-----