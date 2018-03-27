City Councilman David Oh takes stand in trial of stabbing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Trial continues for Councilman David Oh's alleged attacker: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 27, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City Councilman David Oh spent two-and-a-half hours on the witness stand Tuesday, describing his harrowing experience from last spring when he was stabbed outside his Southwest Philadelphia Home during a robbery attempt.

In court, Oh for a third time identified Shawn Yarbray, now age 25, as the man who stabbed him in the left side and slashed him in the right arm when he confronted the 58-year old council member demanding his wallet and car keys.

Oh said he was unloading the back of his SUV when Yarbray attacked him.

Oh said the encounter lasted 8 to 10 minutes, with Yarbray lunging at him more than 10 times with a 5-inch blade that has never been recovered.

However, Oh said he does not believe Yarbray wanted to kill him.

Oh identified Yarbray by picking him out of a police array of mug shots.

The councilman is a former Army Special Forces soldier. He had a bottle of wine in his arms along with a computer and some files, but he decided not to use his combat skills to slash or subdue Yarbray.

Sam Stretton, Yarbray's veteran attorney, says this is a case of mistaken identity and reasonable doubt.

Stretton said his client will take the stand to deny the charges against him.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingtrialrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
AccuWeather: Light Rain Tonight
Villanova Fans and Businesses Ready for Final Four
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
"Million Women Mentors" Hosts STEM Career Day at Temple
Show More
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County
Cops won't face charges in Alton Sterling shooting case
Doug Pederson: Eagles, Darren Sproles on same page with re-signing
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
More Video