City Councilman David Oh spent two-and-a-half hours on the witness stand Tuesday, describing his harrowing experience from last spring when he was stabbed outside his Southwest Philadelphia Home during a robbery attempt.In court, Oh for a third time identified Shawn Yarbray, now age 25, as the man who stabbed him in the left side and slashed him in the right arm when he confronted the 58-year old council member demanding his wallet and car keys.Oh said he was unloading the back of his SUV when Yarbray attacked him.Oh said the encounter lasted 8 to 10 minutes, with Yarbray lunging at him more than 10 times with a 5-inch blade that has never been recovered.However, Oh said he does not believe Yarbray wanted to kill him.Oh identified Yarbray by picking him out of a police array of mug shots.The councilman is a former Army Special Forces soldier. He had a bottle of wine in his arms along with a computer and some files, but he decided not to use his combat skills to slash or subdue Yarbray.Sam Stretton, Yarbray's veteran attorney, says this is a case of mistaken identity and reasonable doubt.Stretton said his client will take the stand to deny the charges against him.