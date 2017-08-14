Couple found dead in South Philadelphia apartment identified

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Family members say Candido Gonzalez was a single father who just a few years ago lost his brother to gun violence at this same South Philadelphia address.

Gonzalez and his girlfriend, Kate, were found dead late Sunday night in their apartment on the 1300 block of Federal Street.

Neighbors woke up to the police activity, stunned at what occurred.



"I looked out my window and saw the coroner," said Jesus Hernandez.

Homicide detectives and members of the Philadelphia Police Crime Scene Unit were on the scene for hours gathering evidence.

Police were called shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a couple found unconscious.

"The two people were found by a family member who lives on the second floor," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "They called police."

The 23-year-old woman and her 50-year-old boyfriend were found lying on the floors of separate rooms.

Both were pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

There were no signs of forced entry, but police say they appeared to have been assaulted.

Sources say something was found around their necks.

"Both of the bodies have bruises to their face," Small said early Monday. "There was blood around both of their bodies. The property appears to have been ransacked."

Police have released no details about a motive or suspects.

The investigation continues.

