A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly setting himself on fire following the brutal murder of a woman in Montgomery County.It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday outside Vector Security, located in an office park on Campus Drive near Butler Pike in Whitemarsh Township.District Attorney Kevin Steele says the entire incident was caught on video.The DA says Vector Security employee Angela Stith, 33, took a break during her shift and walked out to the rear parking lot of the building.The suspect, 33-year-old Lawrence Maurice Crawley, allegedly called the victim before showing up at her workplace and attacking her while she was seated in her car, breaking the window.The DA says Stith exited her car in an attempt to escape, but Crawley chased her down on foot and then beat her and stabbed her multiple times.Steele says the stabbing was so vicious that the blade of the knife was stuck in her back.Coworkers rushed in an attempt to aid the victim. But Crawley then allegedly got into a Chevrolet Avalanche pick up truck and drove over the victim repeatedly."He drove the car over top of her again and again and again and he crushed her," Steele said.Crawley was later found on the Pennsylvania Turnpike around Somerset, Pa. by state police and was pulled over. When police attempted to take him into custody, Crawley allegedly lit himself on fire.He is now hospitalized in critical but stable condition.Authorities believe Stith and Crawley, both from Philadelphia, had some sort of relationship and may have been broken up.The DA says while Crawley was driving on the turnpike he texting his family members, telling them what he had allegedly done.According to his mother, he called her and said, "Mom, I'm sorry I killed her. I ran over her and I killed her."Crawley has been charged with First-Degree Murder and related charges.Vector Security released following statement:"We are saddened by the recent events surrounding the death of Angela Stith early this morning. Angela was a relatively new employee starting in January of this year, and she was liked by her coworkers and peers. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult period. Our local teams have been working with law enforcement to provide all of the necessary information, including giving access to video footage and employees to help in the investigation. Our focus now is on our employees allowing them time to grieve and process what occurred. In particular, we are assisting the ones that rushed to help Angela along with the number of employees who watched these tragic events unfold over live video feed. We are providing on-site counseling to all employees and ask that the media respect their privacy as they grieve for a coworker and friend."------