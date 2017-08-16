Death investigation underway in Newtown Square, Pa.

Death investigation in Delco: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on August 16, 2017.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A home in Delaware County is at the center of a death investigation.

It's happening in the 200 block of Overbrook Drive in Newtown Square.

That's where a body was found inside of a home.

Video from the Action Cam on the scene Tuesday afternoon showed what appeared to be one investigator putting on a HAZMAT suit before entering the property.

Authorities have not said long the body may have been there, or how the person died.

