NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --A home in Delaware County is at the center of a death investigation.
It's happening in the 200 block of Overbrook Drive in Newtown Square.
That's where a body was found inside of a home.
Video from the Action Cam on the scene Tuesday afternoon showed what appeared to be one investigator putting on a HAZMAT suit before entering the property.
Authorities have not said long the body may have been there, or how the person died.
