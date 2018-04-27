Delaware woman charged with making meth in moving car

MAGNOLIA, Del. --
A Delaware woman has been arrested for making meth in the passenger seat of a moving car.

Thirty-year-old Sarah C. Bell is charged with unlawfully operating a clandestine lab.

State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin tells The New Journal of Wilmington that Bell was making "one pot of meth" while 25-year-old Ashley N. Lane drove.

An officer pulled Lane over for failing to signal on Sunday about 2:20 a.m. Austin says the officer learned Lane and Bell had warrants out for their arrest and searched the car. The officer found materials used to manufacture meth, and the one-pot meth lab was confiscated.

Lane was arrested on charges including possession of marijuana and released on bail.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsdrugsmeth labmethMagnolia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in NE Philly
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Father, son indicted in NJ brawl that ended in fatal stabbing
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Show More
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Cosby accuser: 'Constand is my Joan of Arc in the war on rape'
AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Cloudy Afternoon
Family seeks help to stay in United States
More News