Raw video: Body found in Cobbs Creek. See video from the Action Cam on November 3, 2017.

Homicide detectives have made an arrest in the November murder of a 21-year-old art school student who was found strangled in Cobbs Creek. Action News has learned 22-year-old David Grier of West Philadelphia is under arrest for killing Kierra Johnson.A source tells Action News the two knew each other but the motive is unclear.------