  • LIVE VIDEO Part from ill-fated Southwest plane found in Berks Co.
FOOD

Dispute over bologna, cheese leads to rooming house stabbing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a dispute over bologna and cheese at a Pennsylvania rooming house ended in a stabbing that left a man seriously injured.

Bethlehem police say Manuel Martinez and John Scarlata had argued Monday night about food placement in a refrigerator used by all of the home's residents. The dispute soon ended, but somehow was reignited around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the 62-year-old Martinez used a kitchen knife to stab Scarlata in the lower left abdomen and the lower left chest. Scarlata underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Wednesday.

Martinez was not injured in the incident. He's been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a weapons count.

It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Tax Day freebies and deals
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
NOPE! 'Tarantula burger' is a real thing
Wawa Secret Menu unlocked
More food
Top Stories
Southwest plane debris found, FBI asks public for info
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed 'metal fatigue'
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at age 92
Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un over Easter weekend: Officials
Show More
Philadelphia police fire at suspect on North 33rd Street
IRS gives taxpayers one extra day to file and pay taxes
Driver shot while stopped at intersection in SW Philly
What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
More News