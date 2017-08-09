The owner of a New Jersey diner said donations are pouring in after a man stole a jar containing money meant for charity.Constantine Benas of the Harrison House Diner in Mullica Hill told Action News that there have been $400 in donations, including a single donation of $200.He says there is a new donation jar now, and customers are "really stepping up to help."The theft happened around 6:13 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect remains at large.Surveillance video posted by Benas on Facebook shows the suspect hanging out by the counter.After standing around for about 30 seconds, he casually reaches down, grabs the jar, and leaves the diner.That jar was used to collect money for a local food bank.Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police.----------