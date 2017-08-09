Donations pour in after jar stolen from Mullica Hill diner

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
The owner of a New Jersey diner said donations are pouring in after a man stole a jar containing money meant for charity.

Constantine Benas of the Harrison House Diner in Mullica Hill told Action News that there have been $400 in donations, including a single donation of $200.

He says there is a new donation jar now, and customers are "really stepping up to help."

The theft happened around 6:13 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect remains at large.



Surveillance video posted by Benas on Facebook shows the suspect hanging out by the counter.

After standing around for about 30 seconds, he casually reaches down, grabs the jar, and leaves the diner.

That jar was used to collect money for a local food bank.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact police.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey newstheftMullica Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump touts nuclear strength as Tillerson urges calm
FBI searched home of fmr. Trump campaign chairman
Body found after Kensington fire ID'd
AccuWeather: An August Beauty
Body found on Atlantic City boardwalk
NJ town may ban tents to address beach crowding
Man dies after being shot 3 times in North Phila.
Pa. teenager charged after baby found alive in bag
Show More
Man ambushes French soldiers in car attack, later arrested
Death investigation underway at Tropicana Atlantic City
Police: Man killed by neighbor after dispute
Police: NJ mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Northeast Phila. rooftop burglar on the loose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
PHOTOS: The vibrant colors of the 2017 Philadelphia Caribbean Carnival
More Photos