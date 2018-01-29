EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3002647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia on January 29, 2018.

Investigators say an off-duty Philadelphia police detective shot and killed a driver who appeared to be intentionally trying to run people down.Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told reporters that a bicycle officer reported at about 7:30 a.m. Monday that he saw a car driving erratically near Broad and Bigler in South Philadelphia.Kinebrew said the driver "was apparently attempting to run people over." One person was struck but was not seriously injured.Another driver had blocked the path of the suspect's car, and the off-duty detective approached and struggled with him.During the struggle, the detective shot the man once in the head, and that man has since died.The detective fired more than a dozen shots, police say.The name of the driver who was shot has not been released. He was driving a black Honda with Maryland plates and was from Arlington, Virginia.The detective suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.------