Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A driver had to be rescued from a crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.
Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and drove off Conshohocken Avenue near Falls Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle rolled onto its side.
Fire crews were able to remove the driver and transport him to Temple hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
