Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park

Driver loses control of vehicle, drives off road in Fairmount Park. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 23, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A driver had to be rescued from a crash in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section.

Police say the driver lost control of his vehicle and drove off Conshohocken Avenue near Falls Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle rolled onto its side.

Fire crews were able to remove the driver and transport him to Temple hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

