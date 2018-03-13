Duo behind more than 80 burglaries arrested, police said

Duo behind more than 80 area burglaries arrested, police said

Two men believed to be responsible for a rash of burglaries around the area were arraigned in Montgomery County District Court on Monday.

Anthony McDaniels and Leroy Boose are connected to potentially as many as 80 burglaries through Lower Merion, Abington, Cheltenham, Havertown and Upper Darby, according to our sources.

Investigators said the duo was caught burglarizing a home in the 1500 block of James Road in Wynnewood.

Neighbors there were relieved about their capture.

"It's unbelievable because this is the best neighborhood to live in," said Nancy Brown.

Police say they've been working the case against these two for more than 6 months.

Investigators said the pair would use the same MO every time: they'd wait for the homeowners to leave and when the home was empty they'd go in.

Sources told Action News Boose was the ringleader of the two and that the duo would steal what police referred to as rather odd and eclectic items, stuff that owners will have no problem identifying when given the opportunity.

Detectives also said the stolen property has been found all over the area, from stash houses in New Jersey, Upper Darby and North Philly.

Property has been recovered from shipping containers as well.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office said they expect many more charges to come against the pair as the investigation is ongoing.

