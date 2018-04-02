Dye pack explodes after Wilmington bank robbery attempt

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob two banks on Monday morning.

Officers with K-9s searched the area outside the Citizens Bank at 10th and Market Streets.

That's where, police say, the suspect ran out of the bank with money. A dye pack inside the bag exploded and the suspect dropped the bag of cash.

Investigators believe the same suspect tried, also unsuccessfully, to rob the nearby PNC Bank moments earlier.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-40's, standing 5'6" to 5'9" tall and weighing 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsbank robberyWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News