EDUCATION

94-year-old woman graduates from college with 4.0 GPA
EMBED </>More News Videos

94-year-old Amy Craton Honolulu, Hawaii is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother - and she's also a newly minted college graduate. (WPVI)

HONOLULU (WPVI) --
94-year-old Amy Craton Honolulu, Hawaii is a mother, grandmother, great grandmother - and she's also a newly minted college graduate.

Craton first went to college in 1962, but put her education on hold to support her children.

Now in a wheelchair and hard of hearing, attending college on campus wasn't an option so she completed her degree online.

"You have to live. You have to learn as long as you can. Go to college, go to college. Don't be afraid of it," she said.

And she didn't just graduate - she did so with a 4.0 GPA.

Craton says she's happy to finally have her degree, but says she still has more to learn and so - she's going for her masters degree.
Related Topics:
educationcollegegraduationstudentsbig talkerselderly womantrendingHawaii
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Bucks school district apologizes for "adult content" in homework
Rosalind Wiseman speaks at Agnes Irwin School
Allentown School District announces new superintendent
School Closings Sign Up For School Administrators
More Education
Top Stories
Board of Ethics issues unprecedented fine to DA Seth Williams
Obama cuts short Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Reward offered after soldier beaten after Mummers Parade
Security increased at S. Philly condos after robbery
Police: All clear after suspicious package found at Temple
Show More
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Abington teen killed in 'murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely
Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NJ Transit expands bus service to 30th Street Station
Fight between bar manager and guard turns deadly
4 local Congress members plan to skip Trump's Inauguration
More Video