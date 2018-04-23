EDUCATION

Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Armed officers being patrol of Cherry Hill high schools. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
In South Jersey, public school students are facing new security.

Armed police officers began patrolling both of the high schools in the Cherry Hill district on Monday.

Each school will have two armed guards on duty throughout the week.

Five additional guards will be hired to work at the middle and elementary schools beginning next year.

The district approved the new security measures last month in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsschool safetyCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NJ schools awarded gifts for environmental programs
'Merit or quota?' Fmr. official questions teen's Harvard acceptance
NJ Sen.Cory Booker will be Temple's commencement speaker
Local Students Rally for Gun Safety in Center City
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver in Germantown
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically
Show More
AccuWeather: More Beautiful Weather Today
Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Memorial service held for woman killed in Southwest flight
Manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect continues
More News