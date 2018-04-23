Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --In South Jersey, public school students are facing new security.
Armed police officers began patrolling both of the high schools in the Cherry Hill district on Monday.
Each school will have two armed guards on duty throughout the week.
Five additional guards will be hired to work at the middle and elementary schools beginning next year.
The district approved the new security measures last month in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.
