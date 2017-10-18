EDUCATION

Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof

Bucks County principal fulfills bet, spends night on school roof: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., October 17, 2017 (WPVI)

NEWTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Bucks County principal is following through on his promise to spend the night on the roof of the school.

Tim Long is the principal at Newtown Middle School.

Following Hurricane Harvey, Long's school adopted an elementary school in Houston.

Long told the students if they raised $8,000 for their new friends, he'd camp out under the stars.

It only took the students two weeks to reach their goal.

