A school district in Bucks County is apologizing to parents and students after one of its high school teachers assigned mathematics homework that included what the district is calling "adult content without a proper context."It happened at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pa.One of the questions, captured in a photograph sent to Action News from a viewer, asks students to solve a problem that describes a girl who "was sexually abused ... at age 8...."Another question in the same assignment describes a single mother who, in order to support her son, "worked as a pimp, prostitute and ____."The teacher who distributed the homework has not been identified.The Pennridge School District issued the following statement:"We have received a number of complaints from parents and members of the community regarding a recent high school math homework assignment which contained adult content without a proper context. The homework worksheet in question was downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources. It is not part of our approved curriculum. We apologize to anyone who was offended by the content of the assignment and have taken steps to avoid such occurrences in the future."