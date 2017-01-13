EDUCATION

Bucks County school district apologizes for homework with "adult content"

PERKASIE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A school district in Bucks County is apologizing to parents and students after one of its high school teachers assigned mathematics homework that included what the district is calling "adult content without a proper context."

It happened at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pa.

One of the questions, captured in a photograph sent to Action News from a viewer, asks students to solve a problem that describes a girl who "was sexually abused ... at age 8...."



Another question in the same assignment describes a single mother who, in order to support her son, "worked as a pimp, prostitute and ____."

The teacher who distributed the homework has not been identified.

The Pennridge School District issued the following statement:

"We have received a number of complaints from parents and members of the community regarding a recent high school math homework assignment which contained adult content without a proper context. The homework worksheet in question was downloaded from a website that allows teachers around the world to share educational resources. It is not part of our approved curriculum. We apologize to anyone who was offended by the content of the assignment and have taken steps to avoid such occurrences in the future."
Related Topics:
educationpa. newshigh schoolPerkasie Borough
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Allentown School District announces new superintendent
School Closings Sign Up For School Administrators
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Fire safety tips from the experts!
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
More Education
Top Stories
Handcuffed suspect in custody after escaping police in Summerdale
Rescuers search for missing fisherman in Ocean County
Suspicious package found outside Atlantic Co. building declared safe
Serious crash in Frankford
2 dead, 6 injured in violent night in Philadelphia
Teen girl killed in Poconos skiing accident
Man robbed on the Schuylkill River trail in Center City
Show More
Feds to issue final report on Philadelphia police reforms
New Castle woman is Delaware's second flu-related death
Parents cited after baby left in stolen SUV
Police: Man injured in South Philadelphia shooting
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos