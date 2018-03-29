City Council recognizes students in Polish exchange program

Philadelphia city officials are celebrating a successful student exchange program that sent many local teenagers across international waters and vice-versa.At city hall Tuesday morning City Council recognized various students from Northeast High School who visited Torun Poland recently, along with polish students who are now visiting here.They were involved in a sister cities exchange program aimed at broadening each student's horizons and exposing them to a new culture.Each student received a special commendation from City Council.This is the 10th year Philadelphia is participating in the sister cities exchange program.-----